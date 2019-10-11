TURNER — School Administrative District 52 directors heard from Leavitt Area High School history teacher Isaiah Davis on Thursday night and two students from his summer program studying the Androscoggin River.

Superintendent Kimberly Brandt said 19 students participated in the weeklong hands-on experiential program, earning one-quarter of a credit each.

“Students researched at the Turner Historical Society, at the Muskie Archives at Bates (College in Lewiston) and at the river itself,” she said.

The school has held summer programming for three years, but for the first time last summer students could choose to focus on science, history or art. The program was supported by Leavitt Trustees.

In other board business, Brandt said the school continues to gather information on facilities projects, including improvements to the wastewater treatment plant, the sports fields, windows and roofing at various schools. The projects could be rolled together with others for consideration in a bond next year.

The board also approved a high school door decorating fundraiser for the Maine Outdoor Wellness Center being built by the Varney family in Roy Varney’s honor.

“If you like the door’s decorations, you can show that by putting pennies in that door’s bucket,” said Brandt. “If you don’t like it, you can put silver change into the bucket. The goal is collect change and to have fun doing it.”

