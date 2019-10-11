Gov. Janet Mills, legislators, business people and engineers should be looking to utilize the Atlantic Ocean tides for renewable energy. The tides have been dependable for as long as I can remember.
Where are the engineers? This nation needs their help.
Janet Kinney, Jay
