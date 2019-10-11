The Maine Nordiques’ special teams came to play Friday evening in a 4-1 NAHL junior hockey victory over the Jamestown Rebels in front of 1,053 fans at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

The Nordiques scored twice on the power play and also had a shorthanded goal.

“As long we are winning special teams battles, we will continue to keep ourselves in hockey games,” Nordiques coach Nolan Howe said. “We take a lot of pride in our special teams and we worked on it a lot this week. We knew it was going to be a lot of penalties this weekend just based off the circumstances of it being a three-game series. The hard work in practice paid off for us tonight.”

Spencer Cosway opened the scoring with an unassisted tally for the Rebels on a power play.

With 32 seconds left, Jamestown was on the man advantage, but the Nordiques found the back of the net as Makem Demers potted his fourth goal of the season.

“I think it’s a little puck luck from the hockey gods,” Howe said. “I think it was hard work on the penalty kill that allowed that puck to squirt free there. Makem missed a good chance earlier in the game and Makem has continued to show this season that if you give him opportunities, he will put the puck in the back of the net.”

The Nordiques opened a three-goal advantage in the second period.

Demers added fifth of the season on the power play. Isaiah Fox stretched the lead to 3-1 with an unassisted effort in the middle portion of the period.

Trent Grimshaw, who assisted on Demers’ second goal, scored a power play goal of his own with eight seconds remaining in the middle frame. Lewiston’s own Cole Ouellete picked up the assist.

Nordiques goalie Marco Duronio made his first start of the season and stopped 33 shots to earn the game’s first star.

“I personally couldn’t be more proud of Marco. Marco played his first tournament for me when he was 11 years old,” Howe said. “He played with a team I was involved in and he and I have been in a lot of battles for the years. He has played great with our (Maine Nordiques Development Program). He did his job by putting the work in and we gave him an opportunity we felt he earned.”

Duronio will be sent down to the Maine Nordiques Development Program 18U team for its games against the New Jersey Avs and the Springfield Rifles in a tournament in Massachusetts. Nick Beck will be called up from the L/A Nordiques to back up Connor Androlewicz for tomorrow night’s game, also against Jamestown, which is at 7 p.m. at the Colisee.

