FARMINGTON — Nicole Emery, a nurse-in-charge at Franklin Memorial Hospital, recently earned the Certified Medical-Surgical Registered Nurse credential from the Medical-Surgical Nursing Certification Board.

Emery received her nursing degree at Kennebec Valley Community College. After becoming a registered nurse, she started on the hospital’s medical/surgical unit where she has provided patient care for 10 years.

CMSRN certification validates that a nurse possesses advanced clinical knowledge and demonstrates that the highest standards of medical-surgical nursing practice have been achieved.

