AUBURN – A Massachusetts teen was hurt Friday night when she was struck by a car on North Auburn Road. Police said the driver fled the scene.

Investigators said 19-year-old Loren Andrews, of Wellesley, Massachusetts, was walking with another woman at about 6:30 p.m. when she was struck near Lake Shore Drive.

When the accident was first reported to police, the victim was said to be down in a ditch, conscious but in obvious pain.

Police said Andrews suffered serious leg and ankle injuries. She was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where she was still being evaluated later Friday.

Police said Andrews had been walking near Lake Auburn with a friend, also 19, just as the sun was setting. The car that struck her had been heading north on North Auburn Road, police said.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, there was no sign of the car or its driver. Witnesses described it as a small car either gray or silver. Police said the car may have damage to the passenger-side front end.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call Auburn police Officer Devon Bohacik at 333-6650.

