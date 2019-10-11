Lewiston
- Abdirahman Mohamud, 31, of 240 Lisbon St., on a charge of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, 11:15 p.m. Thursday at 76 Walnut St.
- Jeffrey LaFlam, 41, of 30 West Main St., Greene, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, 11:57 p.m. Thursday on Lisbon Street.
- Heidi Lemieux, 50, of 260 Park St., on warrants charging violating bail, 1:37 a.m. Friday on Bates Street.
- Robert Arundel, 37, of 114 Sabattus St., on a charge of criminal trespass, 2:35 a.m. Friday at that address.
- Buddy Grant, 25, listed as transient, on charges of assault and theft by receiving stolen property, 7:58 a.m. Friday at 71 Lisbon St.
Auburn
- Jordan Roy, 22, of 72 Mountain View Drive, Leeds, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:23 a.m. Friday at 14 High St.
Accidents
Lewiston
- A motorcycle driven by Bruce A. Mason, 65, of Auburn, and a car driven by Pauline Delorme, 54, of Lewiston, collided at 8:04 a.m. Thursday on Russell Street. Mason suffered bumps and scrapes in the crash. His 2002 Yamaha was towed. Damage to Delorme’s 2002 Chevrolet was listed as functional.
- Vehicles driven by Aimee L. Hendrickson, 48, of Chandler, Arizona, and John H. Davis, 60, of Auburn, collided at 6:26 p.m. Tuesday at Cedar and Canal streets. The 2018 Nissan, driven by Hendrickson and owned by Hertz Vehicles of Newark, New Jersey, was towed. Davis’ 2016 Volvo was listed as minor.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: The NBA salutes its Chinese overlords
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Does racism extend to supermarkets aisles?
-
Uncategorized
Maine Mariners drop season opener to Adirondack
-
Local Sports
Junior hockey: Special teams led Maine Nordiques over Jamestown
-
Football
Football: Depleted Edward Little battered by Bangor