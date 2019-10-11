SIDNEY — Speed was a factor in a single-vehicle crash on Middle Road that killed a woman Friday morning, police said.

The woman, whose name and age were not immediately available from authorities, died instantly after the maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup she was driving veered off the road and landed upside-down in a ditch. She was the only person in the truck.

The truck went off the road on a slight curve and landed on its roof at the intersection of Reynolds Hill Road, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.

Sgt. Chris Carr of the Maine State Police confirmed the fatality on scene Friday morning. Authorities said speed was a factor in the crash and that the female was not wearing a seatbelt. The posted speed limit is 45 mph in that area.

The crash was reported at about 8:15 a.m. in the area of 2595 Middle Road, roughly a mile and a half away from the exit for Interstate 95.

A utility pole near the crash appeared to have been hit during the crash, near an intersection with Reynolds Hill Road.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: