Mark is passionate about the city of Lewiston. His experience as a city councilor, council president and school committee chairperson makes him the best choice for the mayor of Lewiston.

I had the opportunity, as Lewiston’s social services director, to witness Mark in action. He treats staff and residents with respect and he listens intently to suggestions and concerns that are brought to him.

Mark has proven leadership skills and he has the ability to bring people of various backgrounds and differing opinions together to get the results that benefit the residents of Lewiston. He does not have a hidden agenda.

Mark is committed to moving the city forward. He is passionate about economic development. He is an advocate for increasing and improving educational opportunities, which in turn address poverty issues. He has always fought for the best interests of Lewiston’s taxpayers. He has my vote.

Sue Charron, Lewiston

