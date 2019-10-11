FARMINGTON—The University of Maine at Farmington’s annual Arts & Crafts Show is seeking entrepreneurs, artists and crafters interested in selling their homemade and creative goods at UMFs’ annual, open-to-the-public holiday sales event.

This year’s event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Olsen Student Center on campus. That day coincides with the Farmington Early Bird, one of the busiest Saturday’s of the holiday season, when members of the local public shop the many holiday and crafts sales in the area.

New this year, the UMF Office of Conferences and Events will be holding a drawing open to this year’s exhibitors for a single free vendor table space at next year’s 2020 UMF Arts & Craft Show. This year’s exhibitors are automatically entered into the drawing.

“Our vendors are like family. Many of them return every year, and we wanted to do a little something to let them know we appreciate them,” said Ernestine Hutchinson, coordinator of UMF Conferences and Events.

The UMF Arts & Crafts Show serves as a rich opportunity for vendors to sell their handcrafted, one-of-a-kind art and gift items, food, clothing, hand-sewn crafts, holiday items and much more. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To book your space for the upcoming event, please call the UMF Conference & Events Office at 207-778-7344 or email Ernestine Hutchinson at [email protected]

