LEWISTON – Denise R. (Pomerleau) Barker, 61, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully after a long illness, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at CMMC hospital, with her family by her side. She was born in Lewiston, Aug. 8, 1958, the daughter of Raymond and Rolande Guay Pomerleau. Denise attended Lewiston High School, class of 1976, and St. Mary’s School of Nursing, class of 1978. Upon graduation she worked at St. Mary’s Hospital. After, she worked as a nurse at IP Paper Mill in Jay and also worked at Pediatric Associates and Clover Manor. Her most recent job, which she loved, was caring for people with Alzheimer’s. Denise most enjoyed spending time with her daughter and grandson. In her early years, she enjoyed making jewelry and going to ceramics. She also loved going to plays, going out to eat and spending time with her family and closest friends.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, Antonio and Imelda Pomerleau and Leo and Florence Guay. Survivors include daughter, Desneige Barker and partner, Michael Lane, grandson, Oliver Lane; her parents, Raymond and Rolande Pomerleau of Lewiston; sister, Claire and husband, Maurice Laplante of Wales and brothers, Marcel and wife, Lynn Pomerleau of Wales and Dennis and wife, Gail Pomerleau of Litchfield and several nieces and nephews. A visiting hour will be held on Monday, October 14, at Holy Cross Church, Lisbon St., Lewiston from 10-11 a.m. A Christian Mass will follow at the church at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net

In lieu of flowers,

donations in her memory may be made to:

Diabetes Association

www.diabetes.org/donate

or mail to:

Maine Transplant Program

19 West Street

Portland, ME 04102

