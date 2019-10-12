WAYNE – Elsie Maud (Stanley) Plante, 75, of Wayne, died Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family. She was born May 30, 1944, in Ellsworth, the daughter of Andrew Ellis Stanley Jr. and Eleanor May (Ham) Stanley. She was the fifth generation of her family to grow up in the Sam Gilley homestead on Little Cranberry Island (Islesford). She attended the Islesford School and at age 13, left the island to attend high school at Lee Academy, where she graduated in 1961. Elsie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Maine at Orono in 1965. There she met Richard Joseph Plante of Berwick, and they were married on Little Cranberry Island, Nov. 4, 1967. Prior to her marriage, Elsie worked as a computer programmer at Pratt & Whitney in Hartford, Conn. She worked as a correspondent for the Lewiston Sun Journal briefly, but was primarily a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, going for car rides, browsing the Internet, Islesford history, and spending time with her grandsons. She was predeceased by her parents and her husband, as well as her sisters, Wanita Louise Stanley and Joyce Marguerite Stanley, both of whom died in childhood. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Plante; her son, Jeffrey Plante and his fiancé, Tara Perry, both of Wayne; her grandson, Navy Petty Officer Second Class Tyler Plante and his fiancé Gabrielle Ossanna, both of Connecticut; and her grandson Ian Plante of Wayne. She is also survived by several cousins as well as members of her husband’s family, especially her sister-in-law, Linda (Fleck) Plante, who was her college roommate and dear friend. The family thanks Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice, Dr. David Rice of Franklin Health Internal Medicine, and Central Maine Gastroenterology.

At her request, there will be no funeral services. The family will hold an interment ceremony at the Stanley-Gilley Cemetery on Little Cranberry Island at a later date. Cremation cared for by Wiles Remembrance Center, 308 Franklin Road, Jay, Maine. A kind word may be left on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.

Remembrance gifts may be given in Elsie’s

memory to the:

Islesford Historical Society

PO Box 269

Islesford, ME 04646

