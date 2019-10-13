The Maine Nordiques got goals from five different players to take the the rubber game of a three-game weekend series with the Jamestown Rebels, 5-2, at Androscoggin Bank Colisee on Sunday.

Lewiston native Alex Rivet opened the scoring for the Nordiques, who fell behind 1-0 before a three-goal streak across the first two periods. Cannon Green and Trent Grimshaw both scored in the second period to give Maine an insurmountable lead.

Stefan Owens and Kevin Pitts (empty-netter on the power play) each scored in the third to pad the advantage.

Green’s go-ahead goal 7:18 into the second also came on the man-advantage, with the Nordiques going 2-for-5 on the power play. Jamestown was 0-for-2. After combining for 207 penalty minutes Saturday night, the two teams compiled just 48 total Sunday, with 30 of that coming from a fight midway through the second period.

Green added an assist in the game, as did Makem Demers, Ethan Prout, Noah Kane and Casper Soderling. Connor Androlewicz stopped 28 of 30 shots in the win.

Kasyn Kruse gave the Rebels an early 1-0 lead on an unassisted goal. Former L/A Nordique Valerii Rykov scored his first goal of the season for Jamestown to cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second period. Spencer Cosway and Nate Clark assisted on the goal. Noah West took the loss, giving up the first three Maine goals on 17 shots, while making 14 saves. Jon Howe relieved after Grimshaw’s goal and turned away 16 of 17 shots.

