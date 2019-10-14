RUMFORD — Benefits are planned the first two Saturdays in November for a 5-year-old Mexico girl who is about to begin chemotherapy.

Alyvia Blanchard, who loves cheering and dancing, was recently diagnosed with a form of cancer that attacks her white blood cells and her ability to fight infections.

The Nov. 2 event is called Alyvia’s Sparkle 5K & Unicorn Obstacle Course.

On Nov. 9, a dinner, dance and silent auction will take place.

Proceeds will assist Alyvia’s parents, Dawn Blackman and Cody Blanchard, with upcoming medical and travel expenses.

Kaitlyn Virgin, a teacher at Meroby Elementary School in Mexico, and her friend Brooke Holmquist, a nurse, are coordinating the first benefit.

“Alyvia’s oldest sister is in my first-grade classroom at Meroby,” Virgin said.

The Nov. 2 benefit takes place at the Hosmer Field track, with a 5K run/walk from 9-10 a.m., filled with glitter and splashes of color, followed by a unicorn obstacle course from 10-11 a.m.

According to the Facebook event page, “We have decided to bring Alyvia’s family and friends together to enjoy a magical morning filled with all of Alyvia’s favorites; unicorns, rainbows, cake pops, bows, bracelets, and of course sparkles!”

Virgin said Alyvia is expected to be at the event.

Entry for the 5K run/walk is $25, with a fee of $20 to participate in the unicorn obstacle course. The online registration link is https://tinyurl.com/y3avurck.

Registration the day of the event starts at 8:30 a.m.

“Response has been good, with a lot of sponsors from area businesses to help sponsor the T-shirts for the participants,” Virgin said Thursday. “We’ve also had a good start with race registrations.”

She said they are hoping the public can assist by donating:

Items for a bake sale the day of the event.

Rainbow colored candy.

Rainbow powder paint for the color run.

Those who can help may email Virgin at [email protected], or contact organizers through the event page.

Also for purchase at the event will be bracelets for $5, available in both adult and child sizes.

On Nov. 9, the Lyv Strong Fundraising Committee is organizing a benefit at the Eagles Club, 129 Rumford Ave.

There will be a spaghetti dinner from 5-8 p.m., followed by a dance from 8 p.m. to midnight.

There will also be a silent auction. To donate items, purchase tickets or for more information, contact Chris Arsenault at (207) 418-2243.

[email protected]

