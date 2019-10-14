LEWISTON — Kerryl “Lee” Clement, a resident of Apple Valley Estates, has announced he is a candidate for Lewiston City Council from Ward 6.

Clement is a retired law enforcement and public safety official with more than 45 years of experience in municipal and county government in two states.

Married to a Lewiston native for more than 47 years, he is the father of two grown children and grandfather of four, with a strong desire to maintain law and order and safe neighborhoods, improve local infrastructure, establish fiscal responsibility and transparent local government, all while making Lewiston a great city and part of an even greater United States, according to his statement.

A graduate of the University of Maine with a degree in criminal justice, Clement has served as deputy police chief/deputy public safety director in Augusta, as well as police chief in Newmarket, New Hampshire, and a captain with the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office in Dover, New Hampshire.

He has been active in the Masons, holding various offices, including master of Augusta Lodge No. 141, district deputy grandmaster of the 11th Masonic District of the Grand Lodge of Masons in Maine, as well as Kora Temple Shriners in Lewiston, where he is senior chief provost emeritus.

A sportsman and an Endowment Life Member of the National Rifle Association, he was vice president and director of the Major Waldron Sportsman’s Association in New Hampshire and is a member of the Androscoggin County Fish & Game Association. He is also a volunteer range safety officer for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

“Believing that all deserve effective, ethical and experienced representation,” Clement said in a written statement, he wants to “work with the people of Ward 6 and Lewiston, listen to their concerns and make sure their voice is heard at City Hall.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: