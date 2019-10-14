LEWISTON — A community forum on the proposed $13.9 million addition to Lewiston High School is scheduled for Tuesday evening at the Lewiston Public Library.
The one-hour informational session begins at 6 p.m. on the third floor. Residents will have opportunity to ask questions.
The expansion near the main entrance consists of a two-story wing of about 20 classrooms for the performing and visual arts, and special education programs. The programs are now in the basement, which is not designed for classrooms.
The project would also improve security at the high school’s main entrance and add an ADA-compliant elevator.
The architects of the project will present a short video, and a panel of speakers will be available afterward to answer questions.
The project will go before Lewiston voters Nov. 5.
