• Jason E. Frost, 46, New Sharon, operating under the influence, Oct. 9, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Jenna M. O’Brien, 27, Farmington, violation of a protection from abuse order, Oct. 15, released on personal recognizance, Farmington Police Department.
• Dakota D. Lagasse, 26, Jay, warrant probation revocation, Oct. 11, Jay Police Department.
• Tye T. Nichols, 22, New Sharon, domestic violence criminal mischief, Oct. 12, $500 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Sarah P. Elllsworth, 60, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Oct. 12, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Vonda K. Scears, 54, Farmington, operating under the influence, Oct. 12, $250 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• Sean R. Sullivan, 25, Temple, operating under the influence, Oct. 12, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Kenneth A. Tyler, 43, Farmington, operating under the influence, Oct. 13, $250 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Abram J. Gould, 37, Dover, New Hampshire, domestic violence assault, Oct. 13, Jay Police Department.
• Lisa E. Bryndilson, 40, Eustis, warrant failure to appear, Oct. 13, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Rich Lowry: Elizabeth Warren’s threat to the Constitution
-
Dr. Roach
More advice for women taking aromatase inhibitors
-
Sports
NLCS: Nationals overpower Cardinals 8-1 to move one win away from World Series
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Forum on $13.9M Lewiston High School expansion set for Tuesday
-
Sun Spots
Sun Spots 101; readers offer bags for reuse and a resource for computer help