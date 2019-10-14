AUBURN — Patricia M. Gautier of Pride Road has announced her candidacy for re-election to an at-large seat on the Auburn School Committee.

Gautier is a retired Edward Little High School librarian and has lived in Auburn since 1985.

She is a graduate of Portland High School and has a bachelor’s degree in American history from Wheaton College in Norton, Massachusetts, and a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of Maine.

Gautier was a librarian at Edward Little for 25 years, retiring in June 2016. According to a written statement, she has seen many students come through the school, including her three children, Jennifer, Ben and Jon.

She has three grandchildren in the school system.

She formerly worked at St. Philips Church and was part owner of the Olive Branch, a religious book store.

Gautier has served as the superintendent of schools representative to the board of trustees at the Auburn Public Library for several years and is president of the board.

Gautier said she is “very excited about the new Edward Little High School,” and has been active in supporting a new school since 2002. She has supported efforts to get the local referendum passed and is looking forward to seeing the new building open for students and community members in the near future, she said.

Gautier brings to the School Committee her experiences with students and colleagues in the Auburn school system and has used those insights in decision making, she said. She has an understanding of the current programs being used in the system and can speak from experience on many aspects, she said.

Gautier has been involved with several subcommittees on the School Committee, including two curriculum related committees, the Share Center committee, Community Learning Center committee, and the Building Committee.

According to her announcement, Gautier “is aware there are both successes and shortcomings in the Auburn school system that need continuing support and creative solutions.”

Having experience as an educator, a parent, a community member and a School Committee member, Gautier said she hopes to be re-elected so she can continue to influence Auburn’s schools in positive ways.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: