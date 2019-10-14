A 32-year-old Hallowell man remained in jail Monday following his arrest Friday for allegedly firing a gun at a vehicle on Central Street in Hallowell, according to police.

Michael Butler has been charged with two counts of aggravated reckless conduct, two counts of terrorizing and one count of driving to endanger, according to the Hallowell Police Department,

Police received a call about the incident at 8:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

With the help of the Augusta Police Department, the suspect’s vehicle was located and stopped in Augusta. Following an investigation, Hallowell Police Sgt. Jordan Gaudet arrested Butler.

Butler is being held on $50,000 bail at the Kennebec County jail in Augusta.

The Hallowell Police Department was also assisted by the Maine State Police.

