AUBURN — Lisa D. Sawin has been promoted to principal at Harriman, effective Sept. 23, the company has announced. Sawin joins the firm’s eight other owners, encompassing a diverse core of leaders from the multidisciplinary architectural, engineering and planning practices.

Sawin is a senior architect and leader in Harriman’s Education Studio. Having joined Harriman in 2016, she has over a decade of experience in K‐12 and higher education projects throughout New England and beyond. She is passionate about learning environments that support both educators and students.

Sawin holds both a bachelor of science and masters in architecture from Norwich University and is based in Harriman’s Auburn and Portland offices.

