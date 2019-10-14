AUBURN — Lisa D. Sawin has been promoted to principal at Harriman, effective Sept. 23, the company has announced. Sawin joins the firm’s eight other owners, encompassing a diverse core of leaders from the multidisciplinary architectural, engineering and planning practices.
Sawin is a senior architect and leader in Harriman’s Education Studio. Having joined Harriman in 2016, she has over a decade of experience in K‐12 and higher education projects throughout New England and beyond. She is passionate about learning environments that support both educators and students.
Sawin holds both a bachelor of science and masters in architecture from Norwich University and is based in Harriman’s Auburn and Portland offices.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Police log
-
Lewiston-Auburn
PHOTOS: Painting pumpkins to help The Store Next Door
-
Sun Spots
Vaccinations offered at veterinary clinic in Poland in November
-
Franklin
Jay, Livermore Falls to consider increased fees for vehicle registrations
-
News
This week’s agenda