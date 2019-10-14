LEWISTON – John N. Todd, 67, of Oak Street, Lewiston, died Monday Oct. 7, 2019 at home with his loving wife, Diane, and surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Mayfield, Ky. on March 16, 1952, a son of the late James Todd and Jeannette House. He was educated in Kentucky and then went on to proudly serve his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. During the war John was stationed in Brunswick and made Maine his second home. He worked for the Railroad Co. following the war and then he worked for The Steele Service Center for many years.

John was a member of Christ Temple Church in Auburn. He enjoyed spending time with family, was excited to see his granddaughter, Kaylyn Ritchie, go on to college at the University of New England, loved football and basketball, especially watching grandson, Trevin Ritchie, play and dancing with his granddaughter, Amani.

John is survived by his wife of many years, Diane Todd of Lewiston; children, Glenn Ritchie of Lewiston, John James Todd and his wife, Danielle of South Paris, Jeannetta Todd and her fiancé, Tim Perry of Auburn, and Stacy Parham of Tennessee; grandchildren, Kaylyn Ritchie, Trevin Ritchie, Amani Jeannette Perry, and Sierra Parham; siblings of Kentucky Pete and his wife, Darlene Todd, Richard and his wife, Mary Todd, Howard and his wife, Josephine House, Rocky House, Forrest House, Phyllis House, and Glenda Woods; in-laws, Jackie Howes, Danny and his wife, Peggy Giguere, Leo Giguere, Debbie and her husband, Bruce St. Onge, and Raymond and his wife, Brenda Giguere; and many nieces and nephews. Also survived by Aliyah, Ariel, Alexis and Jordan Gregory, Marchelle McCleod and her children who also called him Dad/Papa.

He was predeceased by his parents, James Todd and Jeannette House; and children, Larry Scott “Spanky” Jackson and Tracy Parham.

Visitation Fortin Auburn Thursday October 17 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Funeral will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home performed by Rev. Howard House. Committal services with military honors will follow services at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Civic Center Dr. Augusta.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group/Plummer & Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 217 Turner St. Auburn 783-8545.

Those wishing to make memorial donations in his memory may do so to the

American Heat Assoc.

51 U.S. Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

