SOUTH PARIS – Stephen P. Stearns, 82, of South Paris died Thursday evening, Oct. 10, 2019 at CMMC in Lewiston after a long illness. He was born March 8, 1937, son of Leon E. and Marion L. Stearns. He was a graduate of South Paris High School and was a resident of South Paris throughout his life. In 1963 he married Judith A. Dobson at St. Catherine’s Church in Norway, and they remained a loving couple for 41 years until Judy lost her four-year battle with Leukemia in 2004.

Steve was a United States veteran, having served in the army and the Army Reserves for nine years. He worked at several companies over the years including B&M, Sanborn’s Motor Express, and Ed Thayer Trucking.

Steve’s passions were spending time with family, hunting, fishing, walking in the woods and enjoying the Red Sox and Patriots. He was an avid bird watcher and nature enthusiast.

Steve was a devout parishioner at St. Catherine of Sienna Church for 56 years, and anyone who had the chance to meet him knew of his kindness, generosity and the pure joy he felt in helping others. He was an inspiration to many and will be sadly missed.

Steve is survived by his four children; seven grandchildren; sister-in-law; nieces and nephew.

He was predeceased by both of his parents; his wife; his brother, Francis “Sandy” Stearns and his sister, Sandra Stearns.

A memorial mass will be held at St. Catherine of Sienna Church, Norway at 9 a.m. Saturday, October 19.

« Previous