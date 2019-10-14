RICHMOND — Police on Monday continued to investigate the suspicious death of a 48-year-old Richmond man who was found at his house Friday afternoon.

Those who knew Andrew Sherman described him as friendly, smart and outgoing until the pain he endured because of a car accident a few years ago made it difficult for him to socialize.

Sherman was found at his Kimball Street house when a friend stopped to check on him after growing concerned. The friend said he had not seen or heard from Sherman in a few days.

Lt. Jeff Love of the Maine State Police said Monday that police had interviewed friends and family of Sherman, but were seeking further information from those who knew him.

Love said police deemed the death suspicious after interviewing Sherman’s friends and family, gathering evidence at his house and speaking with the state medical examiner.

A motor home used by the State Police evidence collection team was at the Kimball Street property from Friday night, when police worked under spotlights, to Sunday night.

On Monday, the rear portion of the property remained surrounded by yellow police tape, although there appeared to be little activity at the site.

“We’re continuing to gather information and talk to his family and friends, and we’ve received information about Mr. Sherman that has been helpful,” Love said.

An autopsy was performed Saturday at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner, but no details were released.

Sherman was a 1989 graduate of Richmond High School, according to a classmate.

Scott McIntire, owner of The Old Goat Pub in Richmond, said Sherman was friendly and gregarious but had not been doing much socially for about a year, due to pain related to injuries suffered in a car accident.

McIntire said Sherman used to organize a movie night at the pub and more recently ran a weekly trivia night,

“He was a friend of mine. I’ve known him a good 10 years,” McIntire said of Sherman, a large, strong man who, until he was injured and could no longer work, used to work providing care to people with autism.

“He was a nice guy, very smart, who had a good sense of humor. He was gregarious. He knew everyone who came to trivia night. I really liked the guy.”

McIntire said he last saw Sherman about three months ago when Sherman had said he was in great pain.

Stephen H. McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Sherman lived alone at the house on Kimball Street and had not worked in recent years.

Friends said Sherman liked to cook and annually entered The Old Goat’s chili contest, with a goal, McIntire said, of always having the hottest chili in the contest.

Sherman was also a photographer. He previously had an exhibit of his photographs, most of them of women in the nude, on display in an upstairs banquet room at The Old Goat.

The property where Sherman lived and was found dead was part of a larger complex, including that home, another home, multiple sheds and a large garage and office used previously as part of an auto and marine repair and storage business. It has entrances on Kimball and Front streets.

Members of the Nash family, owners of Main Street Fuel and K&G Hardware in Richmond, bought the property from Sherman’s mother in July.

Owner Gary Nash said he only spoke to Sherman once since he and his family had bought the property.

“It’s sad,” Nash said of Sherman’s death. “He seemed like a good guy.”

Nash said he had agreed that Sherman could live at the home near the rear of the property for six months after the sale of the property. He said Sherman was a good, trouble-free tenant.

Nash said police interviewed him and his workers who use the site, where Nash’s business keeps and maintains its heavy duty trucks. He said no one reported anything unusual and they had not seen much activity at Sherman’s home.

Love advised residents who are concerned a violent crime might have taken place in Richmond to exercise typical caution.

“We always recommend people take the normal precautions,” Love said. “If they see anything of concern, call the Richmond Police Department. If it is an emergency, call 911. If it is anything related to this case and they have information, call Maine State Police.”

State Police can be reached at 624-7076.

