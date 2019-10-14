Androscoggin County

• Terry Lavoie, 34, of Sabattus, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Littlefield Road in Sabattus.

• Julie Ward, 33, of Poland, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 3:29 a.m. Sunday on Grove Street in Lewiston.

Auburn

• Daniel Cash, 42, transient, on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, 11:04 p.m. Saturday on Oak Street.

• Brandon Bradley, 38, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 8:45 a.m. Sunday at 152 Lake St.

Lewiston

• Kathleen Cochran, 39, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 10:02 p.m. Saturday at The Big Apple on Main Street.

• Timothy Packard, 35, transient, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and failure to provide correct name, address and date of birth, 2:25 a.m. Sunday on Main Street.

• Ali Abdi, 19, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 11:26 a.m. Sunday at the Lisbon Street parking garage.

• Karie Lessard, 27, transient, on two counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and a one count of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, 5:15 p.m. Sunday on Bartlett Street.

