Androscoggin County

• Jereck Blair, 24, of Mechanic Falls, on charges of obstructing the report of a crime, domestic violence assault, and aggravated assault, 7:16 p.m. Sunday at 125 Pigeon Hill Road in Mechanic Falls.

• Devin Doyon, 31, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for unpaid restitution, 8:20 p.m. Sunday on Memorial Street in Lisbon.

Auburn

• Michael Perham, 43, of Yarmouth, on a charge of theft, 7:33 p.m. Sunday at Home Depot.

• Johnathan Duprey, 24, of Augusta, on a charge of aggravated assault, 4:24 a.m. Monday at Central Maine Medical Center.

• Stephen Goodell, 58, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 11:05 a.m. Monday at 145 Eastman Ln.

Lewiston

• Kristina Nickerson, 28, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 9:32 p.m. Sunday at Horton and Sabattus streets.

• Dylon Wing, 19, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault and domestic violence criminal threatening, 12:40 a.m. Monday at 117 College St.

