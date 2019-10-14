Sanford police are looking for a man who displayed sexually explicit behavior toward women in several locations in the city on Sunday.

The reports are similar to those last week in Portland and Gorham, but in some of those incidents the man flashed his genitals at women.

Sanford police on Sunday received several calls from residents about a man who was making “inappropriate sexual comments” toward women walking in various areas of the city, said Detective Everett Allen.

The man was later seen at two Aroma Joe’s locations where he was reported to be touching himself in a sexual way and attempted to gain access to the buildings, Allen said. The man was gone when police arrived and no employees were physically harmed.

The man is described by police as thin, between the ages of 25 and 35 and wearing his brownish-blond hair in a ponytail or “man bun.” He was driving a beat-up, dark-colored truck with “Chevrolet” in big letters across the tailgate and “4×4” on the bed.

The man was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, Sanford police said.

In Gorham and Portland last week, police received reports that a man with a “man bun” or ponytail and driving an older pickup truck exposed himself to women on the University of Southern Maine Gorham campus and on several Portland streets.

Two female students on the University of Southern Maine’s Gorham campus told police last Thursday that a man called them over to his dark gray or black pickup truck and exposed himself while sitting in the truck.

Students told campus police that the man was white, in his 30s, and was wearing a dark-colored or utility jacket. His hair was dark and slicked back, possibly with a bun on top and shaved sides.

Last week, a female jogger reported to Portland police that she was jogging on Brighton Avenue near Capisic Street when a man began following her in his pickup truck. She told police the man exposed his genitals and followed her until she entered the Stevens Avenue fire station where she sought help.

Portland police described the man as white, in his mid- to late 20s or early 30s, with dark hair in a bun or ponytail. His vehicle was described as a dark, older model pickup truck with an extended cab. Police said the truck was involved in a crash at the Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, 1412 Congress St., but the driver had fled before police could arrive.

Anyone with information about the Sanford incident can call Allen at 324-9170, ext. 225.

