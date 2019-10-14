DEAR SUN SPOTS: Excelsior Grange at 446 Harris Hill Road in Poland is sponsoring a veterinary clinic from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 16. Dr. Don McLean will give vaccinations for cats and dogs.

Rabies vaccines for cats and dogs are $10. Distemper vaccines for cats and dogs, and Kennel Cough vaccines for dogs are $15. Leukemia vaccines for cats, and Lyme vaccines for dogs are $25.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like a homemade recipe for apple crisp that could also be used for blueberries and raspberries. I’d also like a recipe for French toast. Thank you for all the great information you give us every day!

ANSWER: You’ve come to the right person because I’m a foodie of the first degree!

I’ve been making this Fruit Crisp since I was 9 years old and have perfected the recipe to a “T.” Any type of fresh canned, or thawed frozen fruit can be used, from rhubarb to canned peaches to frozen mixed berries. Just adjust the sugar amount according to your taste. When using rhubarb, add ½ to ¾ cup sugar and a tablespoon of flour to the fruit) I made a peach/apple/blueberry crisp recently and it was divine!

Fruit Crisp: Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Place 4 cups of sliced peeled apples in a buttered 8-inch pan, a 1½ quart baking dish, or in five one-serving pie dishes.

Blend together 1 cup brown sugar, ¾ cup flour, ¾ cup oatmeal, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, and 1 teaspoon nutmeg. Cut in 2/3 cup butter until crumbly. Spread over apples. Bake for 30 minutes until apples are tender, bubbling and golden on top. Serve warm with ice cream. Yield: 5-6 servings

This Baked French Toast Casserole recipe can also be adjusted to accommodate any fruit. I make it with blueberries most often, but it’s also fabulous with a combination of peaches and raspberries. To make the casserole even more decadent, cut up an 8-ounce package of cream cheese and add it to the casserole with the fruit. This recipe is really a strata so if you want to make a savory version, omit the sugar and vanilla. Add breakfast meats and/or vegetables and substitute a handful of shredded cheese for the crumble topping.

Either way, this is a versatile, make-ahead dish that’s wonderful for a special holiday morning or breakfast potluck. Oh my goodness; it’s so delicious. Enjoy!

Baked French Toast: Cut 1 large loaf French or Italian bread into cubes and place in a buttered 9- by 13-inch baking dish. Combine 4 eggs, 1 teaspoon vanilla, 3 tablespoons sugar and 2½ cups milk in a large glass measuring cup and pour over bread, flipping pieces over to coat with milk mixture thoroughly. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Turn bread pieces over again. Fold in 1½ cups fruit. Combine ½ cup flour, 6 tablespoons brown sugar, and 1 teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl. Cut in 1/3 cup butter to make a crumble topping. Sprinkle over bread and fruit. Bake for 45-60 minutes until soft and bubbling. Serve with maple syrup. Yield: 10 servings

