I enthusiastically and unconditionally endorse two fine men who will significantly strengthen Auburn City Council in 2020-2022.

Mayor Jason Levesque deserves re-election to an already successful first term to complete ongoing, forward-moving work. Auburn requires his strong business leadership and knowledge while our community grows its infrastructure, builds a successful sports tourism enterprise and attracts new businesses and families. Mayor Levesque’s skills guided and obtained funding for Auburn’s ongoing, successful 150th Anniversary. Our Mayor is Auburn home-grown. His heart and hands are in this community.

Brian Carrier will contribute desired expertise as Ward 4 City Councilor. Brian’s cattle farming roots will enhance Auburn’s endeavors to encourage farming in our agricultural zone. He serves as Disabled Veteran Chaplain and is a retired Postmaster. Brian currently serves on the Planning Board and understands inner city workings and long-term planning.

I hope others will join me in supporting these two gentlemen on Nov. 5.

Alfreda Fournier, Auburn

