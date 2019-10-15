I served on the Lewiston City Council with Mark Cayer when he was the chairman, beginning in 2012. Our council had a wide range of differing life experiences and political views, but one thing that brought us together was a commitment to reviewing the facts of each issue and making decisions in the best interest of our shared community, the people of Lewiston.

Mark’s leadership as chair truly brought reason, fairness and accountability to local government. Despite having conflicting political beliefs, our council usually found consensus on each issue, as careful review of the facts and circumstances led us to agree on what was truly best for this city we all love and call home.

Mark will bring this same balance to the office of mayor, which is why I will be voting for Mark Cayer this November.

Craig Saddlemire, Lewiston

