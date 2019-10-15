Mark Cayer is the leader we need as the next mayor of Lewiston. He has proven himself to be an exemplary public servant — honest, hard working, and highly motivated to improve the lives of everyone in our community. In today’s politically polarized world, Mark’s proven ability to work across differences and get to consensus is exactly what we need. Whether the issue is the education of our youth, the safety of our streets or the role of the arts in economic development, Mark Cayer has demonstrated that he is a collaborative problem-solver who gets things done for our community. He is the leader we need.

Darby Ray, Lewiston