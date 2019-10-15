FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to have interim Communications Director Amanda Simoneau to continue running the Franklin County Regional Communications Center.

Granted full authority to run the center, she will be paid $750 a week.

Director of Communications Carold Folsom is on paid administrative leave, Clerk Julie Magoon said.

Folsom attended a brief executive session earlier in the morning but left prior to the commissioners’ vote.

Commissioners also took Simoneau’s advice to terminate the use of the director’s car. She said it died last week while being used to attend training. She believed it was the transmission. It is at a local auto dealership.

The vehicle was formerly used by Franklin County Sheriff’s Lt. Detective David St. Laurent. It was passed on to then-Communications Director Stan Wheeler to use, and then to Folsom.

The county will try to get rid of the car.

“It is not highly used,” Simoneau said, and primarily by dispatchers to attend training.

She recommended paying dispatchers mileage to use their own vehicles to attend training.

The Internal Revenue Service set the federal mileage rate at 58 cents per mile on Jan. 1.

Simoneau will also continue as deputy director of Franklin County Emergency Management Agency. Commissioners appointed her as interim communications director earlier this month.

Somerset County Regional Communications Center director and deputy director are no longer overseeing daily operations, Magoon said. They had recently overseen operations for about two weeks while Folsom was on leave.

In another dispatch matter, commissioners voted to accept the low bid of $16,533.60 from Acorn Recording Solutions Inc. in Newton, New Hampshire, to provide a recording system for dispatch phones. There have been issues with the current recorder.

Commissioners received three proposals.

