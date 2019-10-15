I am writing to express my enthusiastic support for Ward 1 Councilor Holly Lasagna in November.

Here’s why: she is a good listener, gives thoughtful consideration to each issue, and works hard for her district.

In our neighborhood several residents felt unsafe at night due to a lack of streetlights. For years we had been trying to get more lighting, but with Holly’s help our wait is finally over. She visited our neighborhood, listened to our concerns and acted swiftly. Although the results weren’t immediate, she persevered for two years and finally we have our streetlight.

This is just one example why I believe Holly will fight for her constituents. She can count on my vote in November.

Irene J. Coady, Auburn

