I write to support Katie Boss in her bid for one of Auburn’s two at-large council seats. As a former city councilor in Auburn, I appreciate the value of having a city council that engages in thoughtful dialogue, not divisive debate. Katie Boss’ candidacy presents Auburn with an opportunity for progress in this regard.

I know Katie from her work as a leader in public health. Her commitment to wellness through her work with various community organizations demonstrates that she is most qualified to serve on Auburn’s City Council. In her work, Katie brings people together around common values to help advance the public interest. Her leadership on the Good Food Council of Lewiston Auburn and her work at Healthy Androscoggin reflect her strength in consensus building through patient dialogue. Katie Boss is a well-educated and conscientious professional who will help lead Auburn into the next decade.

Jim Pross, Auburn

