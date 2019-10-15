I’ve known Matt Leonard virtually all of my life, going way back to the second grade. I’m glad he’s running for city council.

Matt grew up with many of the disadvantages our group of friends had in common. Despite that, he was able to break out and join the U.S. Navy, where he had a successful career. During his 21 years of service, he also found the time to complete multiple college degrees. He’s accomplished many things our group of friends didn’t have the opportunity or fortune to do.

Matt understands first-hand the challenges of the vast majority of our residents — from growing up in a poor, single-parent home and attending public schools all the way to starting and managing a small business.

I’ll be voting for Matt on Nov. 5, and I hope others will join me because Matt is the right person to represent the citizens of Auburn.

John Bridges Jr., Auburn

