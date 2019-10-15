According to that article, “Complaint details ‘Wall of Shame'” (Friday, Oct. 4) it says the “employees posted confidential patient medical records for employees to see, including photos of genitalia, in an apparent attempt to ridicule disabled patients.” Wonderful. It further states: the information on “Shame Wall was intended to demean and included supposed jokes about the hospital’s physically and mentally disabled patients.” Again, wonderful.

Why do extraneous employees have access to patient records? Does this apply to all employees? How did they obtain photos of patients’ genitals? And why? Is this part of the admitting process? Patients “sexual habits” are also mentioned — what is this, Animal House in a white coat?

The “shame” of course, is on the employees who have demeaned themselves and degraded the reputation of what used to be a wonderful hospital. It also applies to the administrators who are responsible for the culture and atmosphere, which breeds such contempt on the part of employees towards the sick and helpless in their midst whom they have been hired to assist. At their most vulnerable, the physically and mentally distressed are subjected to ridicule and used as titillation for the amusement of the ignorant.

The entire episode is both distressing and disgusting. Saint Marguerite d’Youville must be turning over in her grave.

John Davis, Lewiston

