There has never been a more sincere or dedicated city councilor than Auburn’s Belinda Gerry. Her hours of selfless, unprejudiced, dedication to the city, showcases a commitment rare in the modern political culture. It will be our good fortune to re-elect her to the Auburn City Council Nov.5.

Constantly growing as a leader, she was the product of a difficult childhood and pushed through many challenges on the way to becoming a public servant. She’s a woman of pleasant surprises. These last two years her “growth” even included beating the national odds by dropping over 180 pounds of weight. In that spirit, you can rest assured Belinda will continue to trim any waste from the city budget when needed and keep the council on its toes.

A vote for Belinda Gerry is a vote for the best example of community service that can be found.

John Michael, Auburn

