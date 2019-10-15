I am writing on behalf of David Chittim to represent Ward 6 on the Lewiston City Council.
He and his family have lived in this community for over four decades. In those years, he has been active in many civic organizations and has devoted considerable energy and attention to developing the potential of and meeting the challenges facing our community. In addition, as a former city engineer in Lisbon and Rockland and as the long-time treasurer of the Androscoggin Historical Society, he has gained insights and practical experience that will serve the city well.
I hope the citizens of Ward 6 will join me in supporting David Chittim for the Lewiston City Council.
Joline Landry Beam, Lewiston
