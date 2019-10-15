Mark Cayer will improve Lewiston’s safety.

I care a great deal about Lewiston, our safety and security, and understand the importance of sound leadership to guide the city.

For Lewiston to be even safer, we must address our challenges with realistic solutions that deal with the many complex issues the city faces now and will face in the future. To start, we need a strong mayor who knows how to lead; understands the role of mayor; is experienced in public safety, and knows and appreciates the importance of effective, community-driven policing.

For these reasons, it is clear who will address public safety effectively and that is why I am supporting Mark Cayer, a former lieutenant of criminal investigations, to be Lewiston’s next mayor.

For the benefit of Lewiston, our safety and our future, I will be voting Cayer for mayor.

Joseph Philippon, Lewiston

