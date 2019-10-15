LIVERMORE FALLS — The Planning Board will consider a site plan review application Wednesday for a proposed ground-mount solar array on the Souther Farm at 53 Souther Road.

The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Town Office.

The property is owned by Harold Souther’s daughters, Evelyn Norton and Priscilla Swartzlander of Farmington.

ReVision Energy Inc. of Liberty proposes to enter an option for a ground-lease agreement with the property owners.

ReVision Energy wants to develop a grid-tied solar photovoltaic system, which will generate electricity and provide Central Maine Power bill credits to organizations that agree to buy the solar energy.

The proposed project will consist of about 7,000 solar modules attached to fixed steel mounting racks. Construction will take place over about six months. After completion, the system will operate during daylight hours for a projected 30 to 40 years, according to the application.

Town Code Enforcement Officer Rob Overton said there are two phases with 10 acres for each solar array.

The parcel is 72.42 acres. The gross floor area to be developed is 28,200 square feet, or 0.65 acres. The percentage of the lot to be covered by structures and parking is about 6 percent.

Vegetation will be preserved and maintained below the display. The system will not produce any light or odor.

The project will include an access road, which will be gated, from the east side, and will include a turnaround at the end to allow emergency vehicles to safely access and exit the project as necessary, according to the application.

