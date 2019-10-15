Genealogical Society to hold fall meeting

AUBURN — The Maine Franco-American Genealogical Society fall meeting will take place on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Auburn Public Library. The session, to begin at 10 a.m., will include election of officers. A presentation by Jacqueline Lessard Finn will follow around 11 a.m. The presentation is free and the public is welcome to attend.

VFW Post 9150 monthly meeting

LEWISTON — The James B. Longley-Normand Dionne Post 9150, VFW, will hold its monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave. All members are welcome to attend.

Mt. Blue Garden Club meeting Oct. 15

FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue Area Garden Club will have Dr. Ronald Butler back to explore butterflies during a meeting at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Farmington Fall Road. Butler is a professor of ecology at the University of Maine Farmington. The social half hour will be followed by a short business meeting and Butler’s presentation. Hostesses Annette Tripp, Regina Longyear and Mary Blatt will provide light refreshments. For more information, call 207-778-4158.

Christian Women United to meet

PARIS — Christian Women United will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, at the South Paris First Congregational Church, 17 East Main St., South Paris. Sammy Angel will be the guest singer. Contact Janice at 207-743-5770 for reservations.

Auctioneer to address historical society RUMFORD — The Rumford Historical Society will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, in the Town Hall Auditorium. Speaker will be Mike Kemp, auctioneer, Norway. His topic will be “What are my options to dispose of my prized possessions and cherished collections, if my family does not want them?” A short meeting will precede the meeting, and light refreshments will be served following the presentation. All attendees are asked to enter and leave the building via the River Street entrance by the police department. Women’s Club meeting Oct. 17 JAY — GFWC/Livermore Falls Women’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at LaFleurs Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Lisa Berry of “All 4 on the Floor.” She trains service dogs. For more information, contact Ellen at [email protected]

Historical Society to meet Oct. 17 NEW GLOUCESTER — The New Gloucester Historical Society will meet at the New Gloucester Congregational Church, 19 Gloucester Hill Road, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. The program will center on the church’s history dating to 1765 and its historic organ. It is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.

Historical Society to have speaker

PARIS — The Paris Cape Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the museum, 77 High St. The public is invited to hear a special speaker. After a brief business meeting, John Bunker, “The Apple Man,” will relate the history of Maine apples, their varieties and harvesting. Refreshments will be served after the meeting. The historical society will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. every Thursday until Thanksgiving, and at other times by appointment. Contact Ben Conant at 207-743-2462 for an appointment.