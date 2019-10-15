PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Daniel Butler, 61, of Parkersburg, W.Va. went home to be with the Lord Oct. 10, 2019. Born Jan. 14, 1958 in Maine, he was the beloved son of the late Crystal McIntire.

Daniel spent most of his life traveling and was self-employed. He loved spending time with his son, Aspen, motorcycles, playing pool, and being around his friends. Daniel will be most remembered for his heart of gold.

Survivors include children, Stefanie Pike and spouse, Stephan, Shawn Butler and spouse, Angela, Keith West and spouse, Dawn, and Aspen Brown, his beloved baby boy; stepchildren, Eveon, Levi, Montana, and Christian; siblings, Kathie Dubois and spouse, Reggie, Raymond Butler and spouse, Lee Anne, Carmen Thompson and significant other, Dave, Lita Blanchard, and Douglas McIntire; four beautiful grandchildren, Brennen, Cameron, Chloe, and Brielle. Daniel also leaves behind a dear friend, Mark Coffin.

Funeral Notice, Oct. 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the First Universalist Church at 450 Turner Center Rd., Turner Maine.

Memorial contributions in his name can be sent to

Aspen Brown

c/o Stefanie Pike

139 Bean St.

Turner, ME 04282

