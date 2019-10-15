Four-car teams and big money have ruined racing. NASCAR has become less enjoyable in the past few years, to the point where it is not enjoyable anymore. The Joe Gibbs cars and Penske cars dominate every race, not forgetting Kevin Harvick. When a less-funded team’s car is lapped 15 laps into a race, something is not quite right. Kyle Bush, Harvick and Joey Logano can start from the rear of the field and still win.

Something is wrong. NASCAR management should open their eyes.

Phillip Dupont, Lewiston

« Previous

Next »