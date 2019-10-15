Auburn

• Thuy Nguyen, 53, of Auburn, on two outstanding warrants for failure to appear, 8:36 p.m. Monday at 47 Damy Drive.

• Christopher Kelley, 35, of Cape Elizabeth, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 4:03 a.m. Tuesday on Center Street.

Lewiston

• Ibrahim Al-Ahmedi, 20, of Westbrook, on charges of operating after suspension, eluding an officer, criminal speeding, three counts of driving to endanger, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and violating conditions of release, 2:17 a.m. Tuesday on Main Street.

• James Goodenow, 43, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault with prior convictions, 5:15 a.m. Tuesday at 347 Sabattus St.

• Corey Goodell, 30, of Auburn, on an outstanding warrant for violating conditions of release, 9:24 a.m. Tuesday at 71 Lisbon St.

• William Rawlings, 27, of Norway, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday on Pine Street.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: