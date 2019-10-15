It is obvious that President Donald Trump has some sort of obsession with what he likes to call “fake news.” He makes reference to that daily in either his tweets, at his rallys or when speaking to the press. Ironically, Trump is one of the biggest providers of fake news, and then he constantly complains about it.

It is no secret that Trump lies on a daily basis. However, that does not deter him from continuing that uncommon and unhealthy practice.

Trump sometimes is asked what he meant regarding a comment he has made. Once in a while, he replies that it was a joke. It is difficult to determine what he considers a joke when what he says is not funny, and there is no punch line.

Recently, on TV, Trump said “I’m a very stable genius.” Now, that is where I became confused and conflicted. I am not sure if that statement should be considered fake news, another lie or just a bad joke.

Richard Smith, Lewiston

