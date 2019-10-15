GREENE — The final program of the 2019 season for the Araxine Wilkins Sawyer Foundation will be presentations of Rick Ray’s film, “East Africa Safari,” to be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at the Sawyer Memorial. The Sawyer Memorial’s annual ice cream social to show appreciation for attendance and donations throughout the 2019 season will follow both shows.

Say the word “safari” to any traveler and you instantly conjure up images of “Out Of Africa” — savannahs, lions, vehicles crossing vast landscapes, herds of wildebeests migrating, old airplanes landing on remote landing strips and the luxury of a bygone era. All of this and more is explored in Ray’s new film, “Rick Ray’s East African Safari.”

From planning a trip to where to go and what to see, the audience will explore the safari destinations of Kenya and Tanzania, topping it off with a trek to visit the mountain gorillas of Rwanda. Included in the safari will be stops at Nairobi, Masai Mara, Ambocelli, Kilimanjaro, Ngorongoro, Tarangire and the Serengeti Plains.

The event is free and open to the public. The Araxine Wilkins Sawyer Memorial is located at 371 Sawyer Road. For more information, call 207-946-5311 or email [email protected], visit sawyer-foundation.com or www.facebook.com/sawyer.foundation1937.

