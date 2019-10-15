SABATTUS — Police say someone damaged the town’s speed trailer when they stole several parts from it last month.

On Sept. 25, someone reported the speed trailer lights weren’t working and wires were hanging from it. When police officers checked it, they found the power unit missing. That includes the solar panels, batteries and battery box.

The primary power cords were cut, and the computer cabinet was damaged, according to police.

The Sabattus Police Department is asking that anyone with information about the case contact them at 207-375-6952.

