FARMINGTON —The University of Maine at Farmington’s annual Arts & Crafts Show is seeking entrepreneurs, artists and crafters interested in selling their homemade and creative goods at UMF’s’ annual, open-to-the-public holiday sales event.

This year’s event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Olsen Student Center on campus. That day coincides with the Farmington Early Bird event, one of the busiest Saturdays of the holiday season, when members of the public shop the many holiday and crafts sales in the area.

New this year, the UMF Office of Conferences and Events will hold a drawing open to this year’s exhibitors for a single free vendor table space at next year’s 2020 UMF Arts & Craft Show. This year’s exhibitors will be automatically entered into the drawing.

“Our vendors are like family. Many of them return every year, and we wanted to do a little something to let them know we appreciate them,” said Ernestine Hutchinson, coordinator of UMF Conferences and Events.

The UMF Arts & Crafts Show serves as an opportunity for vendors to sell their handcrafted, one-of-a-kind art and gift items, food, clothing, hand-sewn crafts and holiday items. Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The UMF Office of Conferences and Events is open year-round to accommodate any individual or group event planning needs. University facilities include spaces for receptions; meetings; workshops and summertime, overnight or multi-night gatherings.

For more information, visit http://www2.umf.maine.edu/conferences/. To book a space for the upcoming event, call the UMF Conference & Events Office at 207-778-7344 or email Ernestine Hutchinson at [email protected]

