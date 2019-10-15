WILTON — Selectpersons decided Tuesday evening to keep a tax-foreclosed property on Webb Avenue listed with a realtor but will not entertain any possible offers until the next meeting on Monday, Nov. 4.

The decision came as a result of a citizen’s petition asking town officials to exempt construction or placement of mobile homes, mobile or permanent trailers, and modular homes within the geographical area of Webb, Eastern and Sunset avenues.

The petition was deemed ‘not a legal petition’ during the Oct. 1 board meeting because it did not have enough signatures. However, the board agreed to work with residents to address the concerns raised.

The Zoning Ordinance allows for mobile homes in the residential 1 zone, which encompasses the Webb and Eastern avenues area. There is a mobile home restriction on Sunset Avenue, Town Manager Rhonda Irish said at the time.

At the time, the board agreed to check to see if there would be a cost associated with taking the property off the market and work with the group to reach a resolution.

“The Realtor said we could get out of the contract with no charge,” Irish said Tuesday evening.

A stipulation could also be put on the sale that no mobile homes could be put on the property, but without a change to the Zoning Ordinance, Irish was not sure such a stipulation would stick.

“We have a Zoning Ordinance in place, which is our governing rule,” Selectperson David Leavitt said. “I say we leave it listed as it is. If someone buys it, if they decide they want a mobile home, then so be it, until the ordinance gets changed.”

Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri said she would be in favor of giving residents time to go through their options and present them to the board at the next meeting. She said a stipulation should be put on the parcel.

“We need to notify them that we don’t have an option to change the zoning,” Selectperson Tom Saviello said. “They have to figure out their options, whether it is working with the Planning Board or purchasing the property and turning it into a green space.”

In other matters, the board unanimously voted to increase municipal agent fees for motor vehicle registration and renewals. Registration fees will increase from $4 to $6 and renewal fees will increase from $3 to $5.

Agent fees are used, in part, to cover the cost of printing registrations and mailing renewal notices, Irish said.

Wilton Public Safety will once again host Trunk or Treat on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The event allows children to trick-or-treat from vehicles parked in Kineowatha Park and participating High Street homes. High Street, from Fuller Street to Weld Road will be closed to traffic from 5 p.m. to the end of the event, per the Board of Selectpersons.

