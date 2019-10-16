HALLOWELL — The Harlow, in partnership with the Kennebec Land Trust, presents “Art and the Land,” a juried group show celebrating the 30th anniversary of the KLT. “Art and the Land” will be on view Oct. 25 to Nov. 30.

“Art and the Land” culminated from an open call for artworks from properties owned by the KLT and features 40 artworks from 25 local artists, representing a dynamic range of styles and media. The KLT works cooperatively with landowners and communities to conserve the forests, shorelands, fields and wildlife that define central Maine. KLT protects land permanently, offers opportunities for people to learn about and enjoy the natural world and works with partners to support sustainable forestry and farming. To learn more about the KLT and for a full listing of properties, visit www.tklt.org.

Participating artists are Paula Anastasio, Robin Miller, Wendy Pelletier and Cassie Sano, Augusta; Rebecca Cote, Biddeford; Jane Page-Conway, Bowdoinham; Alison Dibble, Brooklin; Jeanne Ouellette, Center Lovell; Allen Cairns and Donna Lausier, Farmingdale; Mackenzie Childers, Gardiner; Diane Woodworth, Hermon; Bia Winter, Mt. Vernon; Dave Higgins, Newcastle; Judith Schuppien, Pittston; William Crosby, Plattsburgh, New York.; Suzanne Kelly, Santa Fe, New Mexico; Phil Downes and Anita Morrissey, Sidney; Lonie Ellis, Topsham; Jane Davis, Wayne; Kay Morris, West Gardiner; and Nancy Lund, Penny Markley and Gail Rowe, Winthrop.

“Art and the Land” will be is on view in the upstairs gallery. A solo show of multi-dimensional works by Andre Benoit will also be on display in the downstairs gallery from Oct. 25 to Nov. 30.

The Harlow is at 100 Water St. Exhibitions are free and open to the public. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. For more information, visit harlowgallery.org or call 207-622-3813.

