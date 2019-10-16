BATH — The Chocolate Church Arts Center will present acclaimed Celtic musicians Gillian Boucher and Bob McNeill in their Annex performance space at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.

Boucher, an exceptional fiddler and dancer from Canada’s Cape Breton Island, has been gracing stages for more than two decades with her fusion of Cape Breton, Scottish and Irish fiddle styles. She started her musical life as a classical pianist and dancer, but picked up the fiddle when she was 10 and showed a natural talent on the instrument. Regarding Boucher’s 2009 debut album, “Elemental,” CBC Radio Canada’s Glenn Meisner stated, “Her lyrical approach and sensitivity transcends genres and cultures, transporting listeners to far off exotic places accessible only in imagination.”

McNeill moved from Scotland to New Zealand in 1999 and quickly established himself as one of the country’s top folk guitarists and songwriters. Blending traditional Celtic music with Americana, McNeill released a series of award-winning albums as a soloist, drawing comparisons along the way to Jackson Browne, James Taylor and Bruce Springsteen.

Together, Boucher and McNeill perform heart-wrenching slow airs, riveting arrangements of new and traditional songs and toe-tapping dance tunes. Having rediscovered a musical connection forged on the road 15 years ago, the two musicians have combined their talents with the release of their new album, “Race for the Sun.” Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door and are available online at www.chocolatechurcharts.org or by calling the box office at 207-442-8455.

