This tangy, turmeric-stained, sheet-pan chicken makes the most of the bits left behind on the pan, which is deglazed with fresh garlic, briny olives and a bit of water. Think pan sauce, but done on a sheet pan. How genius! Bon Appetit!
 
Delicious Olive oil, Turmeric Chicken
Ingredients:
31/2 pounds of bone in, skin on chicken parts
1 teaspoon turmeric
6 Tablespoons olive oil
2 pinches salt and pepper
1/2 cup wine vinegar
1 1/2 cups olives, crushed and pitted
2 cloves garlic, finely grated
1 cup parsley, leaves and stems chopped
Prepare:
1. Heat oven to 450. Place the chicken on a rimmed baking sheet and toss with 2 Tablespoons olive oil, turmeric, salt and pepper. With the chicken skin side up, pour the vinegar over it.
2 .In a small bowl, combine garlic, olives. parsley and 4 Tablespoons water, season with salt and pepper.
3. Bake chicken cooked through for 30 minutes, do not turn chicken. Remove chicken from sheet pan and place on a platter.
4. Pour your bowl of mixture into the sheet pan and scrape and stir remaining liquid in pan. Pour all the hot liquid over the chicken. Voila!

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Advertiser Columns
Related Stories
Latest Articles