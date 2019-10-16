This tangy, turmeric-stained, sheet-pan chicken makes the most of the bits left behind on the pan, which is deglazed with fresh garlic, briny olives and a bit of water. Think pan sauce, but done on a sheet pan. How genius! Bon Appetit!
Delicious Olive oil, Turmeric Chicken
Ingredients:
31/2 pounds of bone in, skin on chicken parts
1 teaspoon turmeric
6 Tablespoons olive oil
2 pinches salt and pepper
1/2 cup wine vinegar
1 1/2 cups olives, crushed and pitted
2 cloves garlic, finely grated
1 cup parsley, leaves and stems chopped
Prepare:
1. Heat oven to 450. Place the chicken on a rimmed baking sheet and toss with 2 Tablespoons olive oil, turmeric, salt and pepper. With the chicken skin side up, pour the vinegar over it.
2 .In a small bowl, combine garlic, olives. parsley and 4 Tablespoons water, season with salt and pepper.
3. Bake chicken cooked through for 30 minutes, do not turn chicken. Remove chicken from sheet pan and place on a platter.
4. Pour your bowl of mixture into the sheet pan and scrape and stir remaining liquid in pan. Pour all the hot liquid over the chicken. Voila!
